Russia blames USA for carrying out spying campaigns on iPhone users in the country | Oneindia News

Russia blames USA for carrying out spying campaigns on iPhone users in the country

Russia has accused United States intelligence agencies of hacking thousands of iPhones belonging to Russian users and foreign diplomats in the country.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) says that it has discovered an "intelligence action" that had compromised the phones of Russians as well as diplomats from Israel, Syria, China and NATO members.

The statement from the FSB was scant on details and didn’t identify which U.S. intelligence agency was behind the alleged attacks.

The FSB claimed that Apple, the maker of iPhone, works closely with U.S. intelligence, particularly the National Security Agency.

The attacks were linked to SIM cards registered with Russia-based diplomats for NATO countries, Israel and China.

Separately, the Moscow-based cybersecurity company Kaspersky also published a blog post saying iPhones belonging to several dozen of its employees had been hacked, and it included technical details of how the operation allegedly worked.

The hack went undetected for years, according to the timeline on the blog post.

Kaspersky didn’t identify who it believed was behind the attack, which it described as an "extremely complex, professional targeted cyberattack." The company stated that file-stealing malware had been incorporated into its staff's devices that were operating on an old software version.

