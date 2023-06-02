Will and Kate Attend Royal Afterparty in Jordan

Royals from around the world were in Jordan for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.

After the ceremony it was time for the party!

Jordanians celebrated in the street.

While the royal family greeted other royalty from around the world for the wedding reception.

Royal guests included: The Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and his son Prince Mateen.

Belgian King Philippe and Crown Princess Elisabeth.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

Malaysian King Abdullah and Queen Azizah.

Former King and Queen of Spain, Juan Carlos and Sophia.

Queen Jetsun of Bhutan and her sister-in-law, Princess Ashi Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck.

And William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Then it was time to celebrate into the night!

Report by Gracex.

