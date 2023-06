David Moyes: Players hungry to succeed in European final

David Moyes says his team's UEFA Conference League final against Fiorentina is a "great opportunity" for his players and says they are "hungry to succeed".

But West Ham's manager stops short of promising they would get a statue outside the London Stadium if they were to win the competition.

Report by Brooksl.

