Fort Bragg Changes Name , as Part of Army Base’s Rebranding.

Fort Bragg got rid of its Confederate namesake on June 2, AP reports.

It will now be known as Fort Liberty.

The change occurred as part of a Department of Defense initiative to rename certain military installations , following Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

Congress appointed a naming commission that visited a handful of military bases and gathered input from community members.

We were given a mission, we accomplished that mission and we made ourselves better.

, Lt.

Gen.

Christopher Donahue, the commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty, via statement.

According to retired U.S. Army Brig.

Gen.

Ty Seidule, the new name was selected because "liberty remains the greatest American value.".

Fayetteville in 1775 signed one of the first accords declaring our willingness to fight for liberty and freedom from Great Britain.

Fort Liberty is one of the world's biggest military installations.

It will reportedly cost $8 million to rename.

Other military bases will be renamed in honor of "Black soldiers, U.S. presidents and trailblazing women," AP reports