Odisha Train Accident: Aerial Visuals show the extent of devastation | Watch Video | Oneindia News

In a massive train crash on Friday involving three trains, including Coromandel Express, around 300 people were killed and about 900 injured in Odisha prompting immediate rescue action which continued on Saturday morning too.

The toll could go up as bodies were still being recovered while the Odisha government ordered a state mourning on Saturday cancelling all events.

Watch the heart-breaking aerial view of the tragic accident here.

