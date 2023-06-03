Typhoon Mawar: Japan braces for destruction as storm intensifies and warnings issued | Oneindia News

Heavy rain across parts of Japan due to typhoon Mawar has killed one person, left two missing and injured dozens more..with thousands of people issued evacuation warnings.

Although the super typhoon Mawar has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, it still has the possibility of ravaging the country.

In central and western Japan, many evacuation orders – which are non-compulsory, even at the highest level – were being downgraded as rains eased.

But new warnings were issued in areas close to Tokyo in the early morning due to flooding risks.

With several cities including Toyohashi and Koshigaya near Tokyo reportedly seeing the highest 24-hour rainfall on record, the Japan Meteorological Agency urged residents to “be on high alert for landslides, overflowing rivers and flooding of low-lying areas”.

About 4,000 households in regions close to Tokyo suffered power outages early on Saturday, the Tokyo Electric Power Company said, but the issue was mostly resolved several hours later.

Heavy rain and mudslide warnings were also issued in the city of Yokohama, where a number of evacuation centers have been opened.

Scientists say climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rain in Japan and elsewhere, because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

#Typhoonmawar #Japantyphoon #Japanemergency