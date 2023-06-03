Hong Kong police detain artists on eve of Tiananmen anniversary

Hong Kong Police arrest at least 4 people, including two performance artists on the eve of the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing.
Chinese authorities are increasing efforts to erase memories of the June 4, 1989, Tiananmen Square Massacre in Beijing while..
Hong Kong has banned a vigil for the victims of the brutal 1989 crackdown on protesters in Beijing. Pro-China groups have put on a..