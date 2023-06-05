More than a dozen detained in Hong Kong on Tiananmen anniversary

Hong Kong police detained more than 20 people on Sunday, including key pro-democracy figures trying to commemorate the anniversary of the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown, as hundreds attended vigils in Taipei, London, and New York.
Hong Kong police detained more than 20 people on Sunday, including key pro-democracy figures trying to commemorate the anniversary of the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown, as hundreds attended vigils in Taipei, London, and New York.
Weekly World News Report- Welcome to our Sunday World News Report where we take you all around the world to see what the globalists..