Protester tackled as he storms Epsom Derby racecourse

An animal rights activist was tackled by police at Epsom Derby on Saturday after jumping a fence and storming onto the racecourse - but failed to stop the race going ahead.

Another protester, who was among more than 30 arrested on the day, defended the move, saying: “All we wanted to do was to maybe show the media that we are people who stand up for these horses.” Report by Buseld.

