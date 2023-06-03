20230603 Sat Night PM Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's PM Headline Skim News: {Saturday Trains Derail in India Too, Extreme Left Better Together BT Democrats Woke Lawyers Call Women Horrific Body Parts Names, Stars are Not Special, Harry Meghan Threat by Ex-Vanity Fair- Nobody Cares, GOP Back Benchers in Iowa, Add An Elon Musk Story, Ukraine Russia Again, Utah District Bans Books-Bible, Weird Electronic Tag Story, DeSantis Click Bait, Make-Up Free Elizabeth Holmes is BEAUTIFUL!-Stop wearing makeup!, Sonic Clickbait, Judge Keeps Door Open to Weird Displays in Front of Kids-Good Parents Steer Kids Clear, Twisty Triangle Affair, Dumb Alabama Story, Beat a Boat Bailout Story to Re-Death, American Student is in National Spelling Bee, Dallas Violates Workers Civil Rights-Union Should Step in, Not Unanimous Bill Raised National Debt Signed Anyway by Biden, ... and so much more Click Bait!} This PM Night Time presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.