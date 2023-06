Mamata Banerjee and Ashwini Vaishnaw dual over accurate death toll in Odisha | Oneindia News

Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee indulged in war of words.

The incident happened when the latter visited the Odishia train accident site.

#odishatrainaccident #mamatabanerjee #ashwinivaishnaw ~HT.99~ED.150~ED.102~