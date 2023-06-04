BIBI Movie

BIBI Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this lush, foreboding, atmospheric psychological thriller, Vivian Ashwood (Elizabeth Paige, Modern Love) is failing to cope after a tragic loss.

Struggling to raise her daughter Bibi (Judith Ann DiMinni), she turns to prescription drugs and alcohol to soothe her anxieties and depression.

Soon, the lines begin to blur between Vivian's routine nightmare and her reality.

A strange man begins stalking Vivian, causing her to unravel even further.

Bibi, also devastated by the loss of her sister and upset at Vivian for not protecting them both, only makes Vivian more unsure of the truth.

After continuous torment, Vivian searches for a way to protect herself and Bibi from the stalker by whatever means necessary.

Directed by Christopher Beatty, BIBI stars Elizabeth Paige, Judith Ann DiMinni & Logan Hunter.