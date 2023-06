Ukraine War: Russian strike injures 22 in Dnipro, 1 killed | Russia Ukraine War | Oneindia News

A Russian attack on a residential area in the town of Pidhorodne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured 20 people, including five children, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on June 3.

He added that three of the children were in “serious condition” following the attack on a residential district.

