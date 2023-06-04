French striker Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid amid reports of move to Saudi Arabia

The final whistle has been blown on Karim Benzema's time at Real Madrid.
The Spanish club confirmed he would not be returning next season.
The announcement comes amid reports the French striker will play in Saudi Arabia.
