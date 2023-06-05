Imitating Donald Trump; Ron DeSantis Can't Help Himself

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Rep.

Ken Buck, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, shared some unsolicited counsel with Florida Gov.

Ron DeSantis.

Buck, a Colorado Republican, advised DeSantis, who's a GOP presidential hopeful, against trying to "out-Trump Donald Trump." Buck went on to suggest that DeSantis should instead lean on his record of accomplishments in Florida, particularly in his handling of COVID and other areas.

Since launching his 2024 White House bid, DeSantis has increasingly directed his campaign rhetoric at Trump, who was once an ally he depended on to attain the governor's mansion.