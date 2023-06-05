Jeremy Clarkson has defended Phillip Schofield

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out in support of Phillip Schofield and "seriously doubts" Eamonn Holmes' claims that his coming out was a "cover-up" for his affair.
Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out in support of Phillip Schofield and "seriously doubts" Eamonn Holmes' claims that his coming out was a "cover-up" for his affair.
The former Top Gear star said that he thinks the reaction to Phil having an affair with a man decades his junior is hypocritical.
Former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has accused ITV executives of knowing about Phillip Schofield’s affair with a younger..