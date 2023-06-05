Odisha train: Drivers of Coromandel Express survive after being admitted to hospital | Oneindia News

Three days after the terrible triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore, it has emerged that the drivers and guards of the Coromandel Express and Howrah Yesvantpur Express involved in the crash are alive.

They were injured in the accident and have been admitted to different hospitals in the district for treatment.

The engine driver and guard of the goods train also escaped unhurt.

The Railway Board has virtually given a clean chit to the loco pilot of Coromandel Express, attributing the accident to a signal malfunction.

