Odisha Train Accident: Coromandel Express Train accident | Chilling details revealed | Oneindia News

Days after the Odisha triple train tragedy, the Railway Board on Sunday citing preliminary investigation said there was some issue with the signalling and only Coromandel Express met with an accident in Balasore that claimed the lives of 275 passengers.

Jaya Varma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board addressed the press conference in the national capital.

She recounted her conversation with the staff members of the Coromandel and Yeshwantpur Express trains.

She said, "I had a conversation with the locomotive driver of Coromandel Express.

He was conscious at that time.

He said that he received a green signal.

After that conversation, his condition is critical.

The guard of the goods train was out of the train and was checking it.

At that particular time frame, the accident happened.

Had he been there in the goods train, there was no chance of him being alive." #OdishaTrainAccident #RailwayBoard #BalasoreAccident #CoromandelExpress ~PR.152~HT.99~ED.102~