Odisha Train Accident: Survivors and eyewitnesses narrate their ordeal | Accident | Oneindia News

In a massive train crash on Friday involving three trains, including Coromandel Express, at least 233 people were killed and about 900 injured in Odisha prompting immediate rescue action which continued on Saturday morning too.

The toll could go up as bodies were still being recovered while the Odisha government ordered a state mourning on Saturday cancelling all events.

Survivors and eyewitnesses narrate their ordeal and talk about their tragic experience.

Watch here