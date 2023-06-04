Odisha Train Mishap: What led to the biggest train accident? | Loop Line | Oneindia News

The Indian Railways has launched a high-level probe into the train crash in Odisha, which is touted as the worst rail disaster in decades.

Three trains, including Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train were involved in a deadly accident on June 2, 2023.

More than 280 lives were lost, while close to 1000 people have been reported injured.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the root cause of the three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore has been identified.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the minister, who was present at the accident site to oversee the restoration work, said the probe into the horrific train accident is complete and the commissioner of railway safety will soon submit the report.

So what led to the worst train accident in decades?

