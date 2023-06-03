Odisha Train Accident: NDRF again proves its mettle in rescue operations | Oneindia News

Rescue operations have been completed after a three-way train accident last night in Odisha's Balasore district claimed over 280 lives and injured close to a thousand passengers in what is claimed to be the country's fourth deadliest train mishap.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that the rescue operations have indeed been completed and that restoration work has started.

Over 300 NDRF personnel had been employed in one of the toughest rescue operations in the contemporary history.

In this video, we take a brief look at the history of the NDRF and major operations launched by it in India.

NDRF i.e National Disaster Response Force owes its origin to a series of natural disasters that India saw from 1990 to 2004.

As a result, on December 26, 2005, the Disaster Management Act was passed.

The National Disaster Response Force was established under this act with the goal of developing disaster management strategies, rules, and recommendations.

The NDRF was established on January 19, 2006, as the country's premier rescue response force.

'Aapada Seva Sadaiv Sarvatra' is their motto which refers to a continuous catastrophe response service in all circumstances.

The NDRF is prepared and trained to deal with a variety of challenges.

These range from borehole accidents to chemical, biological, and radiological hazards.

During any significant natural or man-made disasters in the country, their mission is to execute relief, rescue, and evacuation operations.

