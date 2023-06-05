Begunkodar railway station: The haunted station in West Bengal | Odisha train crash | Oneindia News

After the devastating train accident in Odisha, India’s railway has come to the limelight.

Media outlets across India were quick to report the several railway derailments in the past decades.

But we thought why not recall the story of another kind of railway station in our country.

The station in question is an abandoned one located in West Bengal's Purulia district.

This so-called cursed station named Begunkodar is situated specifically in the Kotshila-Muri part of the Ranchi division.

Watch the video to know all about the Begunkodar railway station.

#BegunkodarRailwayStation #OdishaAccident #TrainAccident ~HT.99~PR.151~ED.101~