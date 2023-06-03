Odisha Train Accident | At Least 233 People Dead, Over 900 Injured Rescue Ops On | OneIndia News

At Least 233 were killed and 900 were injured when a passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train in Odisha's Balasore Friday evening.

A third freight train was also involved in the accident, Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena told NDTV.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a high-level committee will be set up to investigate the train crash.

The crash, one of the deadliest in India in recent times, involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

