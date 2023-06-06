Odisha Train Mishap: How celebrities are helping the victims | Oneindia News

India saw one of its deadliest train disasters in decades on Friday near Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha, a tragedy officials have said was linked to an electronic signal system.The triple train crash killed at least 275 people and saw around 1000 people injured.

According to the local media, preliminary investigations have pointed to human error connected to the signalling system.

Celebrities have come together to help the victims. Please watch the video to know who's who have stepped forward to help.

