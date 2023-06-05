Viktor Hovland Turns Caddy Less than 24 Hours After Winning $3.6 Million at The Memorial
Less than 24 hours after earning $3.6 million by winning at The Memorial, Hovland showed he’s a real one by caddying for his former Oklahoma State teammate and roommate Zach Bo-Shoe as the latter plays in the US Open final qualifying.