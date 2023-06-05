"Workplace Incompetence, Random Bits, Killdozer" 6/5/23
"Workplace Incompetence, Random Bits, Killdozer" 6/5/23

A new week and we&apos;ve got great guests joining us every evening from Tuesday-Friday, but for tonight we&apos;ll clear off some thoughts and topics generated over the weekend.

Plandemic 3 premiered on QFTV last night, so there will be open lines for opinion on that.

Strange dreams have returned, and this time we were subterranean.

There&apos;s also plenty of random bits and questions to spur some conversation, including: Have you seen a drop in competency at the workplace since &quot;diversity &amp; equity&quot; became mandated?

To end, we have our Bad Ass winner for June 5.