UK Phone Hacking Lawsuit: Prince Harry testifies against tabloid publisher in court | Oneindia News

Prince Harry makes landmark court appearance in phone hacking trial; Germany to sign $5.2bn deal to manufacture submarines in India; Japan and South Korea prepare fighter jets after Russia-China joint patrol over Pacific; Haiti Floods: Deadly torrential rain wreaks havoc across the country; over 13,000 displaced so far.

#PrinceHarry #UKTabloid #UKHighCourt ~PR.151~ED.103~HT.96~