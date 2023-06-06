June 6, 2023-Watchman News-Eph 3:17-19-China Nephilim digging, WHO/EU digital health launch and More

June 6, 2023 - Watchman News - Ephesians 3:17-19 - US to stop informing Russia about missile and launcher locations, Most Asian countries oppose NATO expansion in region, says Chinese diplomat, Ireland Mulls Over Plan To Kill 200,000 Cows To Fight Climate Change, Jets intercept plane that flew over Washington and crashed in Virginia, China set to dig 32,808 feet into the Earth to reach the "Cretaceous System", US Officials Belatedly Confirm NATO Weapons Used In Attacks On Russia, U.S. and U.K. navies help ship "harassed" by armed Iran fast-attack vessels in Strait of Hormuz, The European Commission and WHO launch landmark digital health initiative to strengthen global health security, UK trials Universal Basic Income and More!