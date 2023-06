The Bar Room Podcast #51 (Gwen Stacy, Jamie Foxx, Damson Idris, Tom Cruise, Ezra Miller)

This week on the Bar Room Podcast: Across the Spider-Verse fans claim that Gwen Stacy is now transgender after watching the movie, Jamie Foxx saga takes another turn for the worst, Damson Idris admits to praying to devil and getting possessed, Tom Cruise goes to war against Christopher Nolan and Barbie, and are Warner Bros actually going to move forward with Ezra Miller for future DC movies?