Beijing says China and EU are 'victims of economic coercion' by US

Beijing says that China and the European Union are "victims of economic coercion by the United States" in response to an agreement by the EU to create a trade tool aimed at punishing countries that seek to put pressure on one of its member countries, after China targeted Lithuania for strengthening ties with Taiwan.

It also denies the existence of "secret police stations" after the UK government ordered China to shut unofficial police stations operating on British soil.