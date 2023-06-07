Kakhovka Dam Blast: Is a catastrophe of unspeakable magnitude waiting to unfold? |Oneindia News

The ongoing battle between Russia and Ukraine has currently reached a very different dimension.

More than the shelling, missiles and drone attacks…water, dam and floodings have taken the centre stage.

This happened after a huge portion of a very crucial dam….the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River..that is almost at the epicenter of the site of the present conflict..

Has been blown up.

Ukraine says that the dam has been sabotaged by the Russian forces..while Russia maintains that Kyiv’s shelling were responsible for the dam’s breach.

The partial destruction of the dam has unleashed a torrent of water and Ukraine had issued an emergency flood alert yesterday.

In this video, we explain to you the importance of this dam..what its breach currently mean..and how this might affect the ongoing battle.

