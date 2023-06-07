New York City Under Hazardous Haze Amid 'Out of Control' Wildfires in Canada

'Quartz' reports that the smoky haze hanging over New York City is the result of hundreds of wildfires in Canada that have significantly impacted air quality in the United States.

The massive wildfires have filled the skies with particulate matter, including dust and soot, as well as microscopic PM2.5 particles.

Those tiny, imperceptible particles are capable of traveling deep into the lungs and entering the bloodstream.

On June 6, Mayor Eric Adams announced air quality in parts of New York had become "very unhealthy," reaching a 218 on the air quality index.

According to a joint air quality health advisory for the city, hazardous levels of "fine particulate matter" is expected to last through June 7.

'Quartz' reports that Long Island, along with central and western regions of the state, have also been impacted by hazardous air quality.

Residents in impacted areas have been urged to stay indoors.

'Quartz' reports that New York City typically has an air quality score below 50, falling in the 'good' category.

On June 6, the city's score of 218 ranked as the worst of any city in the world.

Canada is reportedly on track to experience its worst wildfire season on record amid increased temperatures and dry conditions.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center, 418 active wildfires are currently burning across Canada, with over half of those fires burning "out of control."