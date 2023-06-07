Prince Harry cross-examined on second day at High Court

Prince Harry appeared in court for the second day in a row on Wednesday to give evidence in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

The Duke of Sussex is suing for damages, claiming journalists at the Mirror and People titles gained information unlawfully, including from phone-hacking.

Harry told the court that press intrusion and reports about him created distrust in his relationships.

On Tuesday, the duke singled out Piers Morgan for criticism, claiming the former Daily Mirror editor had subjected him and his wife Meghan to a “barrage of horrific personal attacks” in the hope he would back down from his legal action.

The trial still has two more weeks to run, including witness and closing statements.

Mr Justice Fancourt is expected to deliver his judgment later this year.

Report by Jonesia.

