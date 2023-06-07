Regulator Accuses FIFA of Misleading Fans With 'Carbon-Neutral' Claims

The Commission for Loyalty, which oversees advertising in Switzerland, has accused FIFA of making claims about the tournament that cannot be proven.

According to the Swiss regulator, FIFA used controversial offsetting measures that are not in compliance with Swiss standards.

'The Guardian' reports that the decision comes as a victory for environmental activists across Europe.

Fifa has been found out for using false green claims as a substitute for real climate action.

Sport continues to be used as a giant billboard by some of the biggest climate culprits to promote polluting products and lifestyles, threatening the future of athletes, fans and the sport itself.

It’s time that sport, and its governing bodies like FIFA, used their power and position to accelerate the low carbon transition, instead of delaying it and misleading the public in the process, Andrew Simms, Director of the New Weather Institute, via 'The Guardian'.

Despite estimates projecting the tournament to generate more CO2 than any previous event, Qatar was prominently billed as the “first carbon neutral World Cup.”.

According to a report published by Carbon Market Watch, the claims made by FIFA's governing body and the plans for offsetting emissions were "problematic.".

'The Guardian' points out that FIFA is a signatory of the United Nation's Sport for Climate Framework, which commits to, “immediate action … reflecting the urgency of rapid emissions reductions.”.

This should be the moment FIFA begins taking credible climate action, which must start with breaking ties with big polluters, such as their sponsors QatarEnergy and Qatar Airways, Frank Huisingh, Fossil Free Football, via 'The Guardian'