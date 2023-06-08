Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii after a 3-month hiatus | Oneindia News

Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, has begun erupting on after a three-month pause, displaying spectacular fountains of mesmerising, glowing lava that's a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island.

A glow was detected in webcam images from Kilauea’s summit early in the morning, indicating that an eruption was occurring within the Halemaumau crater in the summit caldera, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

The images showed fissures at the base of the crater generating lava flows on the crater floor's surface, the observatory said.

Before issuing the eruption notice, the observatory said increased earthquake activity and changes in the patterns of ground deformation at the summit started June 6 night, indicating the movement of magma in the subsurface.

So far, the eruption is not dangerous to any communities on the island.

Kilauea, which is located in the Hawaii Volcano National Park, is one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

