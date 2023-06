Argentines react to Messi's MLS announcement

"I would have liked him to go to Barcelona," says Matias Carrizo, a street vendor in Buenos Aires, after hearing the news that football superstar Lionel Messi will join Inter Miami, opting for the United States over Europe or Saudi Arabia.

Others are happy with his choice, like Sandra Oldani, who says "Messi can choose the destination that he wants.

We give him to the world."