Gilda Sportiello, Italian lawmaker, becomes first MP to breastfeed baby in Parliament |Oneindia News

An Italian lawmaker, Gilda Sportiello has become the first politician in the country to breastfeed her newborn baby in the Lower House.

Gilda Sportiello sat down with her baby boy on the higher benches, took part in a vote on public administration, and then started to breastfeed the child to unanimous applause, triggering a round of applause from fellow members.

The 36-year-old lawmaker fed her two-month-old son Frederico in the Chamber of Deputies amid a round of applause, marking a significant moment in the nation's political history.

