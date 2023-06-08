June 8, 2023-Watchman News-Habakkuk 3:19-Kīlauea erupting at 4:44, Red Smoke Scene over NY and More

June 8, 2023 - Watchman News - Habakkuk 3:19 - US seeks to freeze assets of world’s biggest crypto exchange, Virtual reality applied to education in Kenya, Zelensky could be killed by his ‘masters’ – Medvedev (Hitler and his Henchmen to be hanged soon), 'Were you aware?': Russia wants US to answer about how its weapons used in Ukraine, Kīlauea erupting; began at 4:44 a.m.

Wednesday, confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater : Big Island Now (God’s Judgement and Redemption Announced), PayPal, Venmo and other payment platforms don't provide insurance coverage, US government warns, FAA Grounds All Flights At NYC's LaGuardia Due To Canadian Wildfire Smoke As 'Blade Runner-esque' Scenes, Nato members may send troops to Ukraine, warns former alliance chief, THE OROVILLE DAM IS THREATENING CALIFORNIA WITH A POTENTIAL DISASTER OF BIBLICAL PROPORTIONS and More!