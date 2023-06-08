June 8, 2023-Watchman News-Habakkuk 3:19-Kīlauea erupting at 4:44, Red Smoke Scene over NY and More
June 8, 2023 - Watchman News - Habakkuk 3:19 - US seeks to freeze assets of world’s biggest crypto exchange, Virtual reality applied to education in Kenya, Zelensky could be killed by his ‘masters’ – Medvedev (Hitler and his Henchmen to be hanged soon), &apos;Were you aware?&apos;: Russia wants US to answer about how its weapons used in Ukraine, Kīlauea erupting; began at 4:44 a.m.

Wednesday, confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater : Big Island Now (God’s Judgement and Redemption Announced), PayPal, Venmo and other payment platforms don&apos;t provide insurance coverage, US government warns, FAA Grounds All Flights At NYC&apos;s LaGuardia Due To Canadian Wildfire Smoke As &apos;Blade Runner-esque&apos; Scenes, Nato members may send troops to Ukraine, warns former alliance chief, THE OROVILLE DAM IS THREATENING CALIFORNIA WITH A POTENTIAL DISASTER OF BIBLICAL PROPORTIONS and More!