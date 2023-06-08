Royal Family Accused of Snubbing Prince Harry's Daughter On Her Birthda

King Charles and the Royal Family have been accused of snubbing Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, after not addressing her birthday publicly.
Many view this as evidence that the family is strained.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's little girl, Lilibet, turned 2 on Sunday, June 4.
