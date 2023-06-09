20230608 Thu Night PM Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's PM Headline Skim News: {Thursday PM., More Biden Malarky FBI Secret Proof, Trump Still Innocent, Woman Posing As Man Tricks Two Women- Or..., Dems Attack Trump-Time Too for Dems to Meet Lady Justice, Bumpy Plane Rides, Weird Story Photo for CIA Pride Miss, Dribble out Story on Florida Shooting, Someone's Ex is Arrested, Shark Eats Russian, Adams Rips Others but Refused to use Illegal Immigrants, Missing Submarine Found by DIVER!, McDonalds Free Fries Suspicious, Cornfield Stops Ethanol Bus-or Diesel, Floridians Save Family from Car in FLORIDA!, Good Trade?-4 months for 1/2 a Man's Skull, Fans Discover Man is Divorced-After 3yrs!, Missouri ER Doctor was Expecting Baby, Lawyer Used ChatGPT, Reduce the Hood-Buy it.

Seattle Govt Blamed in Protest Death, NYC Smokes, Supreme Court Kills AL Voting Map, NYC Hospital Shopping, Good Plan Wrong Reason WH Smokes Out Pride Day, Biden Gaff and Brits, No One Cares 'bout Brits, Dump Car Crash Bday Headline, ... and so much more Click Bait!} This PM Night Time presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.