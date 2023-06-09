Latest New Details on Trump Indictment & What the Media Is Ignoring | ROUNDTABLE | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks with Liz Wheeler and Ashley Rindsberg about the latest details of Donald Trump’s indictment over classified documents; Gavin Newsom threatening Ron DeSantis with criminal charges for his involvement in the migrant flights that flew illegal immigrants to the sanctuary state of California; Ron DeSantis responding to Gavin Newsom’s accusations; CNN’s Jake Tapper getting Chris Christie to respond to Trump’s latest attack ad against him which makes fun of his weight; Mike Pence telling Dana Bash on his CNN Town Hall whether he would pardon any January 6th protesters; a fight on “The View” between Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin that may prove that they are about to ditch another conservative host; and much more.