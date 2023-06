This New Arsenal Player Could Be BETTER THAN MESSI AND RONALDO

In the new JJ Olatunji video "3 YouTubers Vs 3 Arsenal Footballers" where KSI, Miniminter, and ChrisMD try to beat the Arsenal superstars like Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, and the newest in their Arsenal Oliver Tree, who showed how good he really is in the video and well, I think he is better than Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Pele, etc...