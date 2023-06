The GOP defends Donald Trump against indictment

Republicans, including Trump’s presidential rivals, have been quick to jump to Donald Trump’s defense after he was federally indicted for his mishandling of classified documents.

Despite the charges stacked up against the former president, he continues to be the face of the GOP.

When will Trump’s legal woes become to much for the party to carry?

Alicia Menendez discusses with her panel on American Voices.