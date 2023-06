BREAKING: Trump speaks out for first time since being indicted on federal charges

Former President Donald Trump railed against what he called “the corrupt political establishment” at the Georgia GOP convention, taking aim at the Special Counsel and the Department of Justice.

The indictment, which was unsealed on Friday, accuses him of illegally taking classified national security documents with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House.

NBC News’ Garrett Haake has the details.