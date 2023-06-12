'Kimberly Akimbo' and non-binary actors reign supreme at Tony Awards 2023

The musical "Kimberly Akimbo" emerged as the unexpected victor at the Tony Awards.
J.
Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell also became the first non-binary actors to win Tonys for acting.
The musical "Kimberly Akimbo" emerged as the unexpected victor at the Tony Awards.
J.
Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell also became the first non-binary actors to win Tonys for acting.
Michael Arden won the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical for his Parade revival – but was censored during his impassioned..
J. Harrison Ghee is continuing to make history at the 2023 Tony Awards! The 33-year-old actor won the award for Best Performance by..