Floyd Mayweather | Car Collection | $15 Million Luxury Car Collection

Floyd Mayweather is one of the most successful and highest-paid athletes of all time.

He’s one of just three sports superstars to make more than a Billion dollars throughout his career along with Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.

And when you’ve got money like that kicking around you’ve got to find things to spend it on.

Yep, that’s a crazy expensive $18 Million watch, but that’s not the only thing Floyd likes to spend his money on.

He’s also a HUGE car collector with reportedly well over 100 cars that he calls his own including a fleet of all-white luxury cars in Los Angeles, a fleet of all-black luxury sedans in Miami, a Bugatti Veyron, a Ferrari Enzo, and even a KOENIGSEGG CCXR Trevita.

Never heard of that last one?

Well, stick around and I’ll tell you all about this nearly $5 Million car!