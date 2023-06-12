Major I-95 Collapse Could Take Months to Repair

Major I-95 Collapse , Could Take Months to Repair.

Al Jazeera reports that a collapse of a major highway has the potential to impact transportation routes in the eastern United States for months to come.

.

On June 12, a tanker truck caught fire, damaging a section of the I-95 Interstate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The incident resulted in the temporary closure of the highway, causing a bottleneck in one of the busiest routes in the area.

This is really going to have a ripple effect throughout the region, Jana Tidwell, Spokesperson for the American Automobile Association (AAA), via Al Jazeera.

According to officials, repairing the collapsed section of I-95 could take several months.

.

Local news station 6ABC Action News Philadelphia reported that traffic in some areas had slowed to a near standstill.

Al Jazeera reports that the damaged strip of interstate serves as the main north-south highway on the East Coast, with about 160,000 vehicles traveling on it daily.

The governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro urged residents to use alternate routes and take public transportation if possible.

The governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro urged residents to use alternate routes and take public transportation if possible.

To help service additional commuters, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said it would increase capacity.

.

On June 12, Shapiro said that he would make a disaster declaration, seeking federal funds to help repair the crucial interstate.

On June 12, Shapiro said that he would make a disaster declaration, seeking federal funds to help repair the crucial interstate