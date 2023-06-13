Know about Jack Dorsey's claims and the controversy that has erupted | Oneindia News

Claims made by Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter and its co-founder, in a recent interview to a Youtube channel has sparked a major controversy.

He has made quite a few sensational claims in a candid conversation about the pressures on the social media platform during an interview to a YouTube channel named ‘Breaking Point’.

In the interview, Dorsey claimed that Indian authorities had threatened Twitter’s India offices with shutdowns and raids on employees if it did not comply with official requests to take down posts and restrict accounts that were critical of the government during protests by farmers in 2020 and 2021.

He was referring to the Delhi police special cell’s raids at Twitter India’s Delhi and Gurugram offices on May 24, 2021, at the peak of the farmers’ protest.

His startling claims imply that the Indian authorities attempted intimidating measures and coercive tactics to make Twitter follow their instructions.

