Earthquake news: Delhi-NCR feels tremors | Epicentre in Kashmir’s Doda | Oneindia News

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir today, as a result of which Delhi and several parts of north India experienced tremors.

National Center for Seismology director Dr OP Mishra said that tremors might have been felt in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and all adjoining areas.

He added that the aftershock could be of a lesser magnitude than the main shock.

He also said that the earthquake occurred in Kashmir’s Doda region.

