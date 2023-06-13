Mass Shooting Tragedy Following Denver Nuggets NBA Victory

It was supposed to be a night to celebrate.
The Denver Nuggets won their first ever NBA title.
They beat Miami Heat 94-89, ending a 47 year wait for the trophy.
But the celebrations turned into tragedy.
A few hours after the game, there was a mass shooting just a mile away from the Ball Stadium.
Ten people were injured in the shooting, with three in a critical condition.
Police say shots were fired following an altercation.
A suspect has been arrested.
They have started what they said was a “complex investigation” into what happened.
Report by Gracex.
