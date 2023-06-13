Mass Shooting Tragedy Following Denver Nuggets NBA Victory

It was supposed to be a night to celebrate.

The Denver Nuggets won their first ever NBA title.

They beat Miami Heat 94-89, ending a 47 year wait for the trophy.

But the celebrations turned into tragedy.

A few hours after the game, there was a mass shooting just a mile away from the Ball Stadium.

Ten people were injured in the shooting, with three in a critical condition.

Police say shots were fired following an altercation.

A suspect has been arrested.

They have started what they said was a “complex investigation” into what happened.

Report by Gracex.

